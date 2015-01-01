Welcome to Radio Eastern FM, your local community radio station.

Radio Eastern FM 98.1 is based in the outer-eastern suburbs of Melbourne, Victoria Australia with coverage across the municipalities of Knox, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Manningham and Yarra Ranges. Our potential coverage is more than 400,000 people and our programming focuses on community information sharing mixed with easy listening music variety.

All the presenters and helpers at Radio Eastern FM are volunteers. In many cases they are people who have had an interest in broadcasting or in some cases who are retired professional presenters. Regardless of their backgrounds and experience they wish to continue doing something they enjoy.

Radio Eastern FM 98.1FM is streamed via the Internet 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, this allows you to listen to your favourite programs from any internet-enabled computer or mobile device from anywhere in the world!

Streaming content over a mobile data network may incur excess data charges.